COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue to Decline Days Out From Conn.’s First Phase of Reopening

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Connecticut are continuing to decline as the state is days out from the first phase of reopening.

There are 937 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, which is a decrease of 57 since yesterday, according to new numbers released by the state on Sunday.

In Connecticut, there are 37,419 cases of coronavirus, including an increase of 716 cases since yesterday.

The death toll now stands at 3,408, including an additional 69 since yesterday.

Here's a look at the cases by county:

Fairfield County: 14,248 with 1,146 deaths

Hartford County: 8,723 with 1,069 deaths

Litchfield County: 1,269 with 116 deaths

Middlesex County: 909 with 125 deaths

New Haven County: 10,159 with 817 deaths

New London County: 873 with 66 deaths

Tolland County: 715 with 54 deaths

Windham County: 313 with 14 deaths

Pending Address Verification: 210 with 1 death

In total, 170,607 people have been tested for coronavirus in Connecticut, including an additional 5,852 people since yesterday.

Since mid April, a drive thru rapid testing site, operated by CVS, has been operating in New Haven, using the Abbott-ID process. A process that has now come under scrutiny for missing possible infections due to user error

The number of hospitalizations is a key figure that Gov. Ned Lamont has been watching as his administration prepares to begin Phase 1 of reopening the state, which is planned for this Wednesday, May 20.

The first phase of the state reopening will allow some businesses to open back up and restaurants will be able to take customers seated outside.

The next phase of reopening is expected around June 20 and Lamont said some sports that can be played outside might be able to resume in July.

The governor said he is expecting summer school, possibly in July, with small classes and a focus on being outside.