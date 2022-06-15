Capitol Riot

Court Document in Proud Boys Case Laid Out Plan to Occupy Capitol Buildings on Jan. 6

Enrique Tarrio, the former leader of the Proud Boys, was indicted on seditious conspiracy charges this month

A document, titled “1776 Returns,” which federal prosecutors said was used by the leader of the Proud Boys, lays out a plan to occupy Capitol buildings on Jan. 6, 2021, using covert operators to let "patriots" inside government offices in an apparent effort to force a new election.

Enrique Tarrio, the former leader of the Proud Boys, and four other members were indicted on seditious conspiracy charges this month. Tarrio has twice been ordered detained until trial.

The nine-page document, filed in federal court Wednesday, lays out a plan to fill buildings “with patriots and communicate our demands." 

