Couple killed in California plane crash was 2 weeks away from wedding day

A young couple killed in a small plane crash off the coast of Half Moon Bay earlier this month had plans to get married next weekend, according to an obituary for one of the victims.

Cassidy Rae Petit, 26, and her fiancé Lochie Ferrier, 27, died when the single-engine Cozy Mark IV aircraft they were in crashed into the ocean near Ross' Cove on Jan. 14.

Federal investigators said they believe four people were aboard the plane. No survivors have been found and only one body, that of 27-year-old Emma Willmer-Shiles, has been recovered.

An obituary for Petit said the couple got engaged in Mexico on Sept. 27, 2023. They planned to get married in Hawaii at sunrise on Sunday, Jan. 28.

"In true Cassidy fashion, her plan was to surf in her wedding gown following the ceremony; a testament to her fiery spirit and love for once-in-a-lifetime experiences," her obituary read.

Instead of a wedding celebration on Sunday, there will be a shared service for Petit and Ferrier in Burlington, Vermont, according to the obituary.

