Council Revokes Business License of NJ Gym That Defied COVID-19 Order

What to Know Bellmawr council voted to revoke the business license of Atilis Gym on Tuesday. The gym's co-owner says they'll remain open without a license.

The gym opened its doors in May, starting a legal battle over whether New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy’s order for non-essential businesses to remain closed amid the coronavirus pandemic was constitutional.

The owners were arrested last month and charged with contempt, obstruction and violating the Disaster Control Act but reopened the gym less than a week later.

Councilmembers voted to revoke the business license of a defiant gym in Bellmawr, New Jersey, that ignored multiple orders to close amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The vote took place Tuesday at the Bellmawr council meeting. Atilis Gym co-owner Frank Trumbetti told NBC10 his gym will remain open without a license.

It was the latest move in a standoff with Atilis over coronavirus-related restrictions.

The gym opened its doors in May, starting a legal battle over whether New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy’s order for non-essential businesses to remain closed was constitutional.

Trumbetti, 51, of Williamstown, and co-owner Ian Smith, 33, of Delanco Township, said they took steps to ensure social distancing, including taping off workout stations and operating at 20% of capacity. They also said they took patrons' temperatures and required them to wear masks unless they were in the middle of lifting weights.

Both men were arrested last month and charged with contempt, obstruction and violating the Disaster Control Act. The owners reopened the gym less than a week later however and let at least 40 customers in for workouts.