Conn. Coronavirus-Related Hospitalizations Slightly Increase After Reaching Lowest Number Since March

The coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Connecticut have slightly increased just one day after reaching the lowest number the state had seen since March.

There are currently 47 people hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 5 people since yesterday. Yesterday, the state had its lowest number of coronavirus hospitalizations since March with a total of 42, according to Conn. Gov. Ned Lamont.

Right now, there are 51,255 coronavirus cases in the state with an increase of 40 since yesterday. State officials said "while there were 40 new cases reported to the state since yesterday, 52 previously reported cases were removed from the statewide total because of newly identified data errors."

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in the state remains at 4,456 with no additional deaths since yesterday.

A total of 10,760 tests were performed since yesterday, bringing the total number of tests performed in the state to 990,712.

Each week, the state of Connecticut updates the list of COVID-19 hot spots that require people to quarantine for two weeks if they are traveling from any of those locations.

The list now includes 35 hot spots after Alaska and Delaware were added this week and Washington was removed.