WATCH: Gov. Murphy Speaks Coronavirus Response in New Jersey

After a weekend that saw crowds flocking to the Jersey Shore, Gov. Phil Murphy is speaking about New Jersey’s coronavirus response.

The first-term Democrat and other state officials are holding a COVID-19 news conference at noon Monday. You can watch it live on this page.

New Jersey was hard hit by COVID-19 earlier in the pandemic with nearly 177,000 cases to date, but for the past couple months cases and hospitalizations have slowed, leading Murphy to reopen parts of the economy.

Murphy, however, has yet to bring the Garden State into the third phase of reopening as rate of transmission has ticked up the past few weeks.

Entering Monday, at least 13,732 people had died from COVID-19-related complications in New Jersey. Another nearly 2,000 deaths are suspected to be due to the coronavirus.

This story is developing and will be updated.