Coronavirus in Conn.: Hospitalizations Continue to Decline, Cases Approach 40,500

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Connecticut are continuing to decline as cases approach 40,500.

There are 701 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, which is a decrease of 23 since yesterday, according to new numbers released by the state on Sunday.

In Connecticut, there are 40,468 cases of coronavirus, including an increase of 446 cases since yesterday.

The death toll now stands at 3,693, including an additional 18 since yesterday.

Here's a look at the cases by county:

Fairfield County: 15,114 with 1,215 deaths

Hartford County: 9,686 with 1,175 deaths

Litchfield County: 1,331 with 121 deaths

Middlesex County: 1,010 with 136 deaths

New Haven County: 10,905 with 903 deaths

New London County: 1,046 with 74 deaths

Tolland County: 807 with 55 deaths

Windham County: 359 with 14 deaths

Pending Address Verification: 210 with 0 deaths

In total, 214,136 people have been tested for coronavirus in Connecticut, including an additional 5,769 people since yesterday.