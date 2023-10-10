Blackhawks' Connor Bedard lands in unique group of NHL stars with debut assist

Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard made his NHL debut on Tuesday night, and it took him less than two periods to land himself in some exclusive company.

Bedard, who turned 18 over the summer, is one of the most highly touted NHL rookies in years, and he has already made an impact, assisting on Ryan Donato’s second period goal for Chicago.

Bedard, at 18 years and 85 days of age, is now the fifth-youngest player among active NHLers to register a point in his NHL debut, and is the youngest to do so in the last 10 seasons.

NBC Sports Chicago is bringing you Blackhawks games all season long! Stream games here and on the NBC Sports App.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

According to the NHL, Aleksander Barkov and Nathan MacKinnon share the honors of being the youngest to register a debut-game point, doing so at 18 years and 31 days of age.

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, who scored a goal against Bedard’s Blackhawks on Tuesday, scored his first career point at 18 years and 59 days of age, with Evander Kane just three days older than that.

Unfortunately for Bedard, the goal only got the Blackhawks within one on the scoreboard, as they trailed 2-1 after the second period.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.