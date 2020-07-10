Coronavirus

Connecticut Reports No New Coronavirus Deaths; Declining Hospitalizations, Positivity Rate

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Connecticut is reporting no new COVID-19 related deaths in the state since yesterday, Governor Ned Lamont announced Friday.

According to the latest data from the Department of Public Health, hospitalizations declined and the positive test percentage fell back under one percent.

Since Thursday's report, 12,594 new COVID-19 tests were administered with 78 tests coming back positive, according to the state.

Those numbers put the state's positivity percentage around 0.6%, below the state's seven-day rolling average of around 1%.

U.S. & World

Coronavirus 20 hours ago

Virus Updates: New US Record of Over 70K Cases in One Day; Starbucks Requiring Masks

vaccine 8 hours ago

US Bets on Untested Company to Deliver COVID-19 Vaccine

Hospitalizations declined by 13 since yesterday with 77 people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 related purposes.

The state no longer provides updated numbers over the weekend, so the next report on Connecticut's coronavirus cases will be released on Monday.

This article tagged under:

CoronavirusCOVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us