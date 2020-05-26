State Police to Give Update Amid Multi-State Manhunt for Conn. Man

Connecticut State Police are expected to give an update on the multi-state search for a University of Connecticut student who is wanted in connection with a string of crimes across the state between Friday and Sunday.

Peter Manfredonia, 23, is accused of killing two men, breaking into a home and holding another man against his will, and abducting a woman.

The search for Manfredonia, who is considered armed and dangerous, is ongoing in several states after he was seen in Pennsylvania on Sunday.

The update from Connecticut State Police is expected sometime Tuesday afternoon.

Family of Suspect Urges Him to Surrender

On Monday night, Manfredonia's family urged him to surrender.

Michael Dolan, the lawyer representing Manfredonia's parents, asked him to turn himself in to police because "it is time to let the healing process begin."

Dolan, who said Manfredonia will continue to have the love and support of his family, addressed Manfredonia directly in the news conference held Monday night.

"From your parents... 'We love you. It's time to turn yourself in,'" Dolan said.

An attorney for the parents of Peter Manfredonia urged him to surrender on Monday. Manfredonia, a UConn student, is accused of killings in Willington and Derby.

The family lawyer said Manfredonia has struggled with mental health issues over the past few years abd has sought the help of family and therapists.

Manfredonia's parents have not had any contact with him, according to Dolan.

Manfredonia graduated from Newtown High School with high honors, and he was an athlete, according to Dolan. He was accepted into the Honor's Program at the University of Connecticut.

Multi-State Manhunt Underway

The search for Manfredonia became a multi-state manhunt on Sunday after he was spotted in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania State Police said Manfredonia was seen carrying a large duffle bag in the Poconos Sunday.

***WILLINGTON HOMICDE UPDATE***

Most current photos of the suspect, Peter Manfredonia. Last seen in East Stroudsburg, PA. PA law enforcement agencies are actively looking for the suspect. Do NOT approach, he is ARMED AND DANGEROUS, call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/cOnvHh9EiQ — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 24, 2020

Ted DeMers Killed, Another Man Injured in Attack in Willington

Manfredonia is suspected of attacking two men on Mirtl Road in Willington on Friday morning.

Police responded to the scene just after 9 a.m. and found two injured men.

One victim, 62-year-old Theodore DeMers, died from his injuries, state police said.

DeMers' sister-in-law Pat Jones said her brother-in-law drove Manfredonia in his four-wheeler down to a motorcycle parked in a cul-de-sac at the end of the road.

Neighbors told DeMers’ family that the suspect was wielding a weapon at him and an 86-year-old neighbor came out of his home to stop the attack.

The neighbor was wounded in the head and hands and is still in the hospital, according to Jones. Police have not released the name of the wounded victim.

There’s a federal manhunt for a 23-year-old University of Connecticut student wanted for the deaths of two people and the brutal assault of another. It’s a crime spree that started in Willington, where 62-year-old Ted Demers was killed by the young man he thought needed his help.

Jones said the suspect got on his motorcycle and drove off after another neighbor, who knew Manfredonia, yelled at him to stop.

“This neighbor, their family, they were thinking of getting a restraining order against this person two weeks ago. This was intentional. This was not just some random crazy person who flew off the handle. He had a plan,” Jones said.

Home Invasion in Willington

On Sunday, Manfredonia broke into a Willington home and stole pistols and long guns, state police said.

The homeowner was not injured and refused medical treatment, according to state police.

Manfredonia is accused of stealing the homeowner’s vehicle. Police said he used it to drive to Derby, where police found the stolen vehicle abandoned in the area of Osborndale State Park.

We are asking people to stay away from the area. https://t.co/I4L8kCbTNF — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 24, 2020

Acquaintance Found Dead in Derby, Person Abducted From Home

During their search for Manfredonia, police checked a home on Roosevelt Drive in Derby after learning an acquaintance of his lived there. They found 23-year-old Nicholas Eisele dead.

It's not clear how the two men knew each other.

State police said it appears Manfredonia is responsible for the man's death.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy and determine the cause and manner of Eisele’s death.

Upon arriving at the Roosevelt Drive house, Derby Police determined that Eisele's girlfriend was missing from the house.

Officers said they were drafting a Silver Alert when authorities in Patterson, New Jersey, notified them that they had found her.

The manhunt continues for a UConn student suspected in homicides in Willington and Derby, as well a home invasion, is also suspected in an abduction from Derby.

Vehicle Found in New Jersey

Eisele’s girlfriend and her 2016 black Volkswagen Jetta were located by the New Jersey State Police at a rest stop. She was unharmed despite being taken from the Roosevelt Drive residence against her will, Derby Police said.

She was brought back to Connecticut and identified Manfredonia as her captor, state police said.

State Police are in contact with the FBI in Pennsylvania, who are actively searching for the suspect.

New Jersey State Police said the vehicle was found on Interstate 80 in Knowlton Township, Warren County.

Troopers said there is a bumper sticker on the driver's side of the vehicle that says "Sandy Hook Tribute Victim #26."

Suspect Seen in Pennsylvania

Manfredonia was last seen Sunday afternoon in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania State Police released a photo of him from Sunday afternoon. He was wearing dark shorts and a white T-shirt and he was carrying a duffel bag.

🚨UPDATE🚨



SUSPECT was last seen yesterday (Sunday) afternoon in East Stroudsburg, Monroe County, PA. Description:

White Male, 23 years old, dark colored shorts, white t-shirt & carrying a large duffel bag.

If seen, DO NOT APPROACH, ARMED & DANGEROUS ➡️ CALL 911 IMMEDIATELY!

⤵️ pic.twitter.com/uuj3vTYBIB — Trooper Petroski (@PSPTroopNPIO) May 25, 2020

Suspect Is Student at University of Connecticut

Manfredonia is a senior at the University of Connecticut, where he studies in the joint School of Engineering/School of Business Management and Engineering for Management program, UConn spokesperson Stephanie Reitz said.

He first enrolled at UConn in fall 2015 and he was not living on the UConn campus at the time of the incident in Willington or during recent semesters, Reitz said.

The university said it is in contact with Connecticut State Police and they are providing assistance and information that may assist with their investigation.

Connecticut State Police said they are investigating all of the various possible leads and they are "working aggressively to bring this individual to justice."

Anyone With Information Asked to Call State Police

Anyone who sees Manfredonia is urged not to approach him and to call 911 immediately.