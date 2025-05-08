White smoke is pouring out of the Sistine Chapel chimney, signaling that a pope has been elected to lead the Catholic Church.

That means the winner secured at least 89 votes of the 133 cardinals participating in the conclave to elect a successor to Pope Francis. The crowd in St. Peter’s Square erupted in cheers.

The name will be announced later, when a top cardinal utters the words “Habemus papam!” Latin for “We have a pope!” from the loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica. The cardinal then reads the winner’s birth name in Latin, and reveals the name he has chosen to be called.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The new pope is then expected to make his first public appearance and impart a blessing from the same loggia.