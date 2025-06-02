A Massachusetts high school student was not the original target of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation that led to his detainment, federal officials said during a press conference discussing immigration operations Monday.

Marcelo Gomes, an 18-year-old Milford High School junior, was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on his way to volleyball practice Saturday morning.

His girlfriend says he was picking up some of his teammates when four ICE vehicles surrounded his car, jumped out, and arrested him.

Hundreds of students, teachers and community members in Milford, Massachusetts, are demanding the release of a high school student taken into custody by ICE over the weekend.

Todd Lyons, acting director of ICE, said his agents were looking for the teen's father and pulled over the vehicle because it was registered in the father's name. Gomes, who Lyons said was in the country unlawfully, was arrested when they found him.

“I didn’t say he was dangerous, I said he was in this country illegally, and we’re not going to walk away from anybody," Lyons told reporters on Monday. He added that Gomes will have a chance to argue his case before an immigration judge and noted that Gomes' father has not come forward.

ICE Boston acting Field Office Director Patricia Hyde explained that ICE agents are out in the community looking for criminals. However, she said if during those searches they come across someone who is in the country illegally, they will make the arrest.

A monthlong Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation led to nearly 1,500 people being detained in Massachusetts, federal officials said Monday. It's a reflection of activity we've seen around the Boston area the last several weeks — with Rep. Ayanna Pressley holding a news conference Monday labeling the activity as "scare tactics."

A Department of Homeland Security official, Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin, followed up to NBC Boston with more information, noting that, "While ICE officers never intended to apprehend, Gomes-DaSilva, he was found to be in the United States illegally and subject to removal proceedings, so officers made the arrest. Gomes-DaSilva remains in ICE custody pending removal proceedings."

Students, teachers, friends and relatives are shocked and upset – even organizing a rally in support of this Massachusetts teenager over the weekend.

Students at Milford High School also organized a walk-out at the school on Monday afternoon. Dozens of Gomes' classmates erupted from the building during their free period, holding signs and wearing shirts with messages calling for his release.

The students chanted "Free Marcelo!"

"In the end, this will help other people that are also going through this, and will show that you can't take kids," Rentas Figueroa said Monday.

A day earlier, hundreds of supporters marched from Milford’s graduation ceremony to Town Hall to rally for Gomes' release.

His girlfriend said he was supposed to play the drums in the school band during her graduation, but instead he’s sleeping on the floor of a holding cell with dozens of other men.

"He said they had put chains around his ankles and on his wrists and that he was first in, I think, Burlington and then transferred to Plymouth, and right now, I haven’t spoken to him since then, I don’t know how he’s doing," said Julianys Rentas Figueroa, Marcelo's girlfriend.

There was a mile-long march from Milford High School to Town Hall on Sunday as people protested the day after an 18-year-old, identified by family as Marcelo, was taken into custody by ICE agents on his way to volleyball practice Saturday morning.

“Did you really stop a high school kid and he’s under arrest, for what?" Milford Police Chief Robert Tusino said. "And the Milford police weren’t there? Shocking.”

"Unless ICE has additional information that would substantiate that this individual had some criminal involvement, he should be released," Gov. Maura Healey said Monday.

A day earlier, Healey said in a statement that she is "disturbed and outraged."

"I'm demanding that ICE provide immediate information about why he was arrested, where he is and how his due process is being protected," the governor said. "The Trump Administration continues to create fear in our communities, and it’s making us all less safe."

ICE officers engaged in a targeted immigration enforcement operation of a known public safety threat and illegal alien, Joao Paulo Gomes-Pereira. Local authorities notified ICE that this illegal alien has a habit of reckless driving at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour through residential areas endangering Massachusetts residents.

Officers identified the target’s vehicle, and initiated a vehicle stop with the intention of apprehending Joao Paulo Gomes-Pereira. Upon conducting the vehicle stop, officers arrested Marcelo Gomes-Da Silva, an illegally present, 18-year-old Brazilian alien and the son of the intended target. While ICE officers never intended to apprehend, Gomes-DaSilva, he was found to be in the United States illegally and subject to removal proceedings, so officers made the arrest. Gomes-DaSilva remains in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.