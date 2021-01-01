U.S. Coast Guard

Search Suspended for Boat Carrying 20 People From Bahamas to Florida

The U.S. Coast Guard said they searched 17,000 square miles, "roughly double the size of Massachusetts."

The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for an overdue vessel carrying about 20 passengers, according to a news release.

The blue-and-white vessel never made it to its destination in Lake Worth, Fla. after departing from Bimini, Bahamas, the news release said. The Coast Guard and partner agencies searched 17,000 square miles, for roughly 84 hours.

No pictures or videos were released of the 29-foot Mako Cuddy Cabin vessel. Authorities with the Coast Guard and the Bahamian military conducted aerial and maritime searches along coast lines, ocean waters, cays and reefs.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the missing people," said Capt. Stephen V. Burdian, Seventh District Chief of Response. "I encourage anyone with information about the people aboard to contact us as soon as possible."

