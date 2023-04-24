CNN Anchor Don Lemon Says He Has Been Fired

Longtime CNN anchor Don Lemon said in a post on his Twitter account Monday morning that he has been fired from the job.

Lemon said the news that he was let go came as a shock.

"I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly," he wrote. "At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear there are some larger issues at play."

Lemon has been at the center of a series of controversies in recent months, including around on-air comments and questions about his treatment of women at the network.

CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.

Lemon has been with CNN since 2006, joining the network after anchoring at NBC Chicago and working as a correspondent for NBC News, the "TODAY" show and "NBC Nightly News."

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.