Ohio

Cleveland mom charged with murder after baby is left home alone for 10 days and dies

16-month-old Jailyn Candelario was found "extremely dehydrated" after her mother, Kristel Candelario, went on a vacation and left her alone, police said.

By David K. Li

A baby girl died after she was left home alone in Cleveland for 10 days as her mother traveled without having made any arrangements for the 16-month-old's care, officials said Thursday.

Kristel Candelario, 31, was arrested and charged with murder after her baby girl, Jailyn, was found unresponsive at their home at 3129 W. 97th St., police said.

There were "no signs of trauma," and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office's investigation revealed that "the child had been left alone and unattended for approximately 10 days and had subsequently died," police said in a statement.

Candelario had been vacationing in Puerto Rico and Detroit, according to a police affidavit written in support of her arrest.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Candelario admitted to police that she left Jailyn “at home, all alone and unattended,” the affidavit written by Detective Thelemon Powell Jr. revealed.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

OhioClevelandchild neglect
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us