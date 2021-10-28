Austin Texas

City's Attempt to Cut Texas Man's Grass Leads to Standoff, Fire and His Death: Police

Police officers and code enforcement officers went to the home to serve a nuisance search warrant

Man at center of SWAT incident in SW Austin dead after shooting with officer, house fire.
KXAN

An attempt by Austin, Texas, officials to serve a search warrant and provide lawn care resulted in shots fired, an hourslong standoff, a house fire and a death, police said Wednesday.

Police officers and code enforcement officers arrived at the home to serve a nuisance search warrant, but could not make contact with the resident, Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said at an evening news conference.

The warrant was left at the door and contractors for the city's code enforcement began working on the lawn. About an hour later, the resident started shooting from inside the house, Chacon said.

