Cinemark has announced the return of "Summer Movie Clubhouse," a program that offers discounted tickets to families looking to take a trip to their local Cinemark theater this summer.

The summer movie program, which will run from June 19 through Aug. 10, will show a list of family-friendly films for a discounted price of $1.50 per ticket (plus taxes and fees) every Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m. local time.

Additional times may be added as the original times sell out.

Kids’ snack packs, large popcorns and large drinks will also be discounted by $1 during the "Summer Movie Clubhouse" showtimes.

Will "Summer Movie Clubhouse" be in every state?

The summer movie program will be shown in participating theaters in nearly 200 locations nationwide. Click here for a complete list of the participating locations.

Where can I buy tickets for the "Summer Movie Clubhouse"?

You can now buy tickets online in advance on the Cinemark site. Just select the film, your nearest theater and your selected date to book your seat.

Are the $1.50 tickets the same price for adults and children?

"Summer Movie Clubhouse" showtimes will be sold at just $1.50 per ticket for both children and adults. Additionally, children under 12 years old should be accompanied by an adult.

What movies will be shown during the "Summer Movie Clubhouse"?

Here's a look at the movies that will be shown over the summer's eight-week program:

June 21 – "Minions: The Rise of Gru"

June 28 – "Sonic the Hedgehog"

July 5 – "Mummies"

July 12 – "The Bad Guys"

July 19 – "Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank"

July 26 – "DC League of Super-Pets"

Aug. 2 – "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile"

Aug. 9 – "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"