Chris Wallace Says He Left Fox News After People Started to ‘Question the Truth'

Olivier Douliery/Pool via AP, File

Chris Wallace says he left Fox News after people at the news organization began to question matters of truth, like the Jan. 6 insurrection and whether the 2020 election was stolen.

“I just no longer felt comfortable with the programming at Fox," Wallace told The New York Times in a recent interview.

Wallace, who announced his departure from Fox News in Dec. 2021, told the Times that life at his former network was "unsustainable."

“I’m fine with opinion: conservative opinion, liberal opinion,” Wallace told the Times. “But when people start to question the truth — Who won the 2020 election? Was Jan. 6 an insurrection? — I found that unsustainable.”

