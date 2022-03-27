Chris Wallace Says He Left Fox News After People Started to ‘Question the Truth'

Chris Wallace says he left Fox News after people at the news organization began to question matters of truth, like the Jan. 6 insurrection and whether the 2020 election was stolen.

“I just no longer felt comfortable with the programming at Fox," Wallace told The New York Times in a recent interview.

Wallace, who announced his departure from Fox News in Dec. 2021, told the Times that life at his former network was "unsustainable."

“I’m fine with opinion: conservative opinion, liberal opinion,” Wallace told the Times. “But when people start to question the truth — Who won the 2020 election? Was Jan. 6 an insurrection? — I found that unsustainable.”

