China says it will back global consensus on AI amid tech clash with U.S.

China has been pushing through its own rules governing generative AI, a distinct form of AI that is trained on vast quantities of data to create new, human-like written and visual content.

China's vice minister of technology said Beijing will cooperate with international counterparts — including the U.S. — to find common ground on frameworks for safe and responsible artificial intelligence development.

His comments were delivered at the U.K.'s AI safety summit, which officially kicked off Wednesday at Bletchley Park, England.

Wu Zhaohui, China's vice minister of science and technology, said the country was willing to "enhance dialogue and communication in AI safety with all sides."

China will contribute to an "international mechanism [on AI], broadening participation, and a governance framework based on wide consensus delivering benefits to the people, and building a community with a shared future for mankind," he said, according to an official event translation.

The remarks arrive at a time when Beijing is locked in a tense technology dispute with the U.S.

China has been pushing through its own rules governing generative AI, a distinct form of AI that is trained on vast quantities of data to create new, human-like written and visual content in response to human inputs. Governments in the U.K., European Union, and U.S. are developing their own regulatory regimes for the technology.

China and 27 other countries signed a major agreement on AI Wednesday, known as the "Bletchley Declaration," which promotes a "shared understanding of the opportunities and risks posed by frontier AI and the need for governments to work together to meet the most significant challenges."

As part of this, nations agreed to an "urgent need to understand and collectively manage potential risks through a new joint global effort," the U.K. government said.

The U.S. and China have been at loggerheads over tech for some time. That battle intensified this year, with the U.S. Department of Commerce announcing new trade restrictions on sales of U.S. tech giant Nvidia's advanced H800 and A800 chips to China.

That has placed significant pressure on China's generative AI developers, many of which rely on Nvidia's chips.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said earlier in the day that the U.S. is showing "unbelievable leadership" in its bid to ensure AI is developed more safely, "securing voluntary commitments by U.S. AI companies who have committed to safe secure and trustworthy."

"We want to expand information sharing research and collaboration and also policy alignment across the globe," she added.

Raimondo also said the U.S. would look to launch an AI safety institute, hot on the heels of the U.K announcing its own intentions for a similar initiative last week.