Child rescued after being trapped between boulders for 9 hours in New Hampshire

Rescuers came to the aid of a child who became wedged between two boulders and was trapped for more than nine hours, New Hampshire fire officials said Monday.

The 11-year-old boy was pried out of the boulders in Windsor at 3:16 a.m. and taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Windsor is about 30 miles west of Concord, the state capital.

The boulders are located near the Camp Wediko, a therapeutic and academic program for boys and girls ages 8-18 struggling with ADHD, anxiety, Asperger’s and mood disorders.

Hillsborough Fire officials said firefighters got a call to respond shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, they found the child lodged between the crevasse in a large boulder. They called in mutual aid from multiple area departments and ultimately were able to use ropes and a lubricant to rescue the child.

Manchester Fire, which also responded to the scene, said the boy was "conscious and alert"" and located four to five feet down between the builders, with narrow access to either side. Due to the restricted opening, he was unable to move his arms or legs.

They said rescuers worked together to clear a tunnel to the side of the boulders, which allowed them to reach the boy's legs and assist with hoisting him vertically from the top of the boulders. Additional debris was removed using jackhammers, compact saws and shovels.

No further details were released.