Child found with cocaine and meth in their system at Connecticut motel: Police

A child was found with cocaine and meth in their system at a motel in Windsor Locks, police said.
The police department said they were notified of a Department of Children and Families (DCF) investigation at Bradley Inn on Ella Grasso Turnpike Thursday.
Authorities said they removed a child from a motel room and later discovered that there were drugs in the child's system, including cocaine and methamphetamine.
Windsor Locks police obtained a search warrant for the motel room and found what appears to be narcotics and fentanyl inside.
"Suspected narcotics and fentanyl were found in the room - all of which have to be tested as fentanyl is deadly and potentially fatal, this best handled in a controlled laboratory," the police department said on Facebook.
A building inspector responded to the scene and said the room was in deplorable condition, according to police.
Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.
It's unclear if any arrests have been made in connection to this incident.
U.S. & World
Three people were arrested on drug charges after authorities conducted an undercover operation at Bradley Inn on Thursday.
In a separate incident on Aug. 31, police arrested a man and woman for allegedly robbing a person with a machete.
The police department said they also made numerous arrests at the motel about a year ago.
"Unfortunately, this location has persisted in maintaining a high level of criminal activity and calls for service to the WLPD," the police department said in a statement.
The investigation remains ongoing.