Child found with cocaine and meth in their system at Connecticut motel: Police

A child was found with cocaine and meth in their system at a motel in Windsor Locks, police said.

The police department said they were notified of a Department of Children and Families (DCF) investigation at Bradley Inn on Ella Grasso Turnpike Thursday.

Authorities said they removed a child from a motel room and later discovered that there were drugs in the child's system, including cocaine and methamphetamine.

Windsor Locks police obtained a search warrant for the motel room and found what appears to be narcotics and fentanyl inside.

"Suspected narcotics and fentanyl were found in the room - all of which have to be tested as fentanyl is deadly and potentially fatal, this best handled in a controlled laboratory," the police department said on Facebook.

A building inspector responded to the scene and said the room was in deplorable condition, according to police.

It's unclear if any arrests have been made in connection to this incident.

Three people were arrested on drug charges after authorities conducted an undercover operation at Bradley Inn on Thursday.

In a separate incident on Aug. 31, police arrested a man and woman for allegedly robbing a person with a machete.

The police department said they also made numerous arrests at the motel about a year ago.

"Unfortunately, this location has persisted in maintaining a high level of criminal activity and calls for service to the WLPD," the police department said in a statement.

The investigation remains ongoing.

