Arrest Made After Boy, 4, Found Slain on Dallas Street

Dallas police arrested a man Saturday night in connection to the death of a young boy who was found with multiple wounds earlier in the day in the Mountain Creek neighborhood.

Officers were called to the area near the intersection of Saddleridge and Wood Homestead drives, where the child's body was found, Executive Assistant Chief Albert Martinez said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police believe the child was killed around 5:30 a.m. His identity has not been released, but police said he was 4 years old. Investigators think he lived in the community.

Martinez did not provide details about how the child was killed, but said police believe an "edged weapon" was used.

Police said the man's name would not be released until he was booked into Dallas County Jail.

"Unfortunately a small child was lost today in our city through a violent act and we will pursue justice to find whoever did this and bring some sort of closure, not only to family but to the community," Martinez said. "...We are shocked, we are very angry about what has happened to this small child."

Martinez described the circumstances as "unusual," but did not provide additional information.

Antwainese Square, who lives in the neighborhood, said she was out for a morning walk around 6:40 a.m. when she saw what she thought was a dog in the street. As she got closer, she could tell she was looking at a body and called 911.

"The baby didn't have shoes, he didn't have a shirt on and he was just laying there ...," Square said.

Square, a mother of three and educator, said she no longer feels safe in the neighborhood.

"For a kid to have to go through that, that's just disturbing, and that's disturbing for me to carry all day," she said.

Dallas Police Department units including child abuse and homicide are investigating, and the FBI's crime scene unit has been called to assist.

Law enforcement canvassed the area Saturday, knocking on doors and interviewing potential witnesses. Toronda Alford said they did not hear until police arrived at their door around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Alford has lived in the neighborhood for 11 years.

"We still play in the street. We still ride bikes. On any given day, you’ll see about 10, 11 boys in the middle of street playing tag football," she said. "For that magnitude, especially a child of that age that we do not know who the parents are is scary. I let my grandkids go out and play."

Dallas police issued the following statement Saturday night.



"Through the hard work of the men and women of Dallas Police Department this criminal was brought to justice and it would not have been possible without the Dallas FBI Evidence Response Team and the public's assistance."