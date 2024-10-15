Air Travel

Chicago-bound Air India flight diverted to Canada after online threat

The flight departed New Dehli at 02:59 a.m. local time on Tuesday and was scheduled to arrive at around  7:00 a.m. CT at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport

By Gerardo Pons

Air India plane.
Matthieu Rondel/Bloomberg via Getty Images

An Air India flight bound for Chicago was forced to make an emergency landing in Canada after the airline received an online threat, officials said on Tuesday.

The Boeing 777-300ER was carrying 211 crew and passengers when it was forced to disembark at
Iqaluit International Airport in Iqaluit, Canada, on Tuesday morning, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

"The investigation into the emergency landing of Air India flight 127, to Iqaluit, Nunavut is now being handled by the RCMP Federal Policing Northwest Region's Federal Arctic Unit," the RCMP said.

The flight had initially departed New Dehli at 02:59 a.m. local time on Tuesday and was scheduled to arrive at around  7:00 a.m. CT at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport before it was diverted.

As of 5 p.m. CT, the flight was yet to take off from the Iqaluit International Airport.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The airline said it has been subject to "a number of threats" in recent days, though all have been found to be hoaxes.

U.S. & World

Decision 2024 4 mins ago

ISIS-K behind foiled Election Day terrorism plot, U.S. officials say

Health 36 mins ago

Parasitic outbreak in North Carolina traced to undercooked bear meat, CDC says

"As a responsible airline operator, all threats are taken seriously," Air India said in a statement on X. "The inconvenience to costumers is sincerely regretted."

This article tagged under:

Air Travel
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us