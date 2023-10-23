Chevron to buy Hess Corp for $53 billion in all-stock deal

Chevron said on Monday it will buy smaller rival Hess in a $53-billion all-stock deal.

Chevron is offering $171 for every Hess share, implying a premium of about 4.9% to the share's last close.

CEO John Hess of Hess Corp. is expected to join Chevron's board of directors once the deal closes, the companies said in a statement.

The deal comes weeks after rival Exxon made a $60 billion offer for Pioneer Natural Resources that would make it the biggest producer in the largest U.S. oilfield.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.