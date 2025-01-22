Cheryl Hines to stop sales of her cosmetics line if RFK Jr. is confirmed

Less than two months ago, actor Cheryl Hines posted a provocative video of her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. showering behind her as she hawked products from her cosmetics line.

Today, Hines, of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” fame, has agreed to cease sales of the company’s inventory if her husband becomes the next secretary of Health and Human Services, according to a new financial disclosure.

“My spouse has agreed that Hines & Young, LLC, will stop sales of the company’s cosmetic inventory no later than 90 days from the date of my appointment,” the disclosure reads.

In November, Hines posted the video on Instagram, with a written line that read, "Oh Bobby." He is seen showering in the background of the video with her head strategically blocking parts of his body.

It was widely shared on social media platforms and timed to promote a sale before Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

After the video, she shared an image of the Hines + Young products, including a candle with the word “MAHA,” on it, a reference to Kennedy’s “Make America Healthy Again” movement that became popular once he dropped out of the presidential race and backed Donald Trump.

It was just one of myriad financial interests Kennedy disclosed on Wednesday, revealing that he receives referral fees to law firms and several consulting arrangements, including to the law firm WisnerBaum. The law firm is suing Merck over the Gardasil vaccine, which protects against HPV.

"I am entitled to receive 10% of fees awarded in contingency fee cases referred to the firm. I am not trying these cases, I am not an attorney of record for the cases, and I will not provide representational services in connection with the cases during my appointment to the position of Secretary," the ethics filing reads.

He also said he would receive money tied to compensation involving the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program.

"Prior to assuming the duties of my position, I will receive complete and final payment for all amounts owed to me from WisnerBaum for all concluded cases that involve claims against the United States, including any claims filed under the VICP.”

A Kennedy spokesperson did not respond for comment. NBC News also reached out to Hines' company.

