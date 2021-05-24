cheesesteak

Chefs Come Together to Build 500-Foot Cheesesteak in South Philly

Geno Vento, owner of Geno’s, told NBC10 the idea began during a birthday dinner with Rene Kobeitri, owner of Rim Cafe

By Matt DeLucia and David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

It was a feast for the eyes in South Philadelphia Monday night. A birthday party for a longtime restaurant owner turned into a giant effort to build a 500-foot cheesesteak. 

Geno Vento, owner of Geno’s, told NBC10 the idea began during a birthday dinner with Rene Kobeitri, owner of Rim Cafe. 

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“I said this year, ‘I want to make it big,’” Kobeitri said. “Make a big party for everyone so why not bring everyone together and have a couple thousand people?”

U.S. & World

George Floyd 15 hours ago

Since George Floyd's Murder, Killings by Police Have Continued

George Floyd 34 mins ago

‘Turning Mourning Into Dancing': Festival to Remember George Floyd on Anniversary of His Death

The idea was put into action as several chefs put together a stretch of tables more than two blocks long, blocking 9th Street in South Philadelphia. 

“One of the friends at the table said, ‘Why not a big cheesesteak?’ And his motor started going and before you know it, we’re making a 500-foot cheesesteak,” Vento said. 

Using hundreds of rolls, hundreds of pounds of meat and cheese that fell like rain, the chefs went to work, creating a variety of flavors. 

“A ravioli cheesesteak, marinara cheesesteak, a Spanish cheesesteak,” Vento said. 

The chefs also made pretzels, including a pretzel roll with onions on top and a stout beer mixed with cream cheese spread in the middle.  

For the chefs, it wasn’t just about the spectacle but also a fun way to bring people together after a tough time during the pandemic. 

“I’m just so glad as a country we came together to get this thing under control enough to be out here without masks and see each other’s faces,” Spiro Tsibogos, one of the chefs, told NBC10. “Talk to each other. Smile at each other.” 

Ultimately, the cheesesteak was 510 feet long, beating the chefs' goal of 480 feet, though it hasn’t officially been deemed a world record yet. It won't be the only attempt.

“Next one is going to be more crazy, get ready baby,” Kobeitri said. “And I’m going to make it happen!”

This article tagged under:

cheesesteakSouth Philadelphia
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us