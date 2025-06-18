While most pennies are worth only one cent, some rare variations can fetch a large sum at auction. With the penny on its way out, you may want to consider checking your coin jar for rare cent variations.

The U.S. Treasury will soon cease penny production, a change sparked by the disparity between the coin’s production cost and monetary value. While pennies can still be used as currency, the halt has sparked speculation over the value of certain coins.

Here’s what to know as you sift through your spare change.

How do I know if I have a rare penny?

Values can shift depending on the penny. A few stand out as being of particular interest because of their uncommon pressing or special markings.

Copper pennies issued in 1943 are extremely rare because they were released in error. That year, nearly all pennies were minted on steel to save copper for the manufacturing of war materials during World War II.

Roxana Uskali, director of numismatics at Heritage Auctions in Chicago, said these coins typically bring high value at auctions because there are only around 20 known to exist.

She added that Heritage Auctions has sold some high-quality 1909-S VDB pennies for upwards of thousands of dollars. These rare pennies are engraved with the initials of the designer, Victor David Brenner.

The auction house also frequently receives questions from people curious whether they have an especially valuable 1982 coin, Uskali said.

That year marked a transition year that produced several penny variations based on date, mint mark and metal composition. During 1982, the coin shifted from being almost entirely copper to almost entirely zinc.

Uskali said the easiest way to determine whether the cent has a higher copper percentage is to weigh the coin. Coins made from copper will be heavier than those made from zinc.

Those hunting for rarer coins within their stash can consult guides that list rare combinations of mints and dates, she added.

Will 2025 pennies be worth more now?

In short, no.

According to Uskali, three factors contribute to the value of a coin: date, mint mark and condition. For each type of coin, certain years and mints produced fewer coins, making coins with those markings more valuable.

Because there will still be millions of 2025 pennies, it is unlikely that they will assume any additional value, despite potential historical significance.

“Sure, people will hold onto these coins and throw them into a bucket, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re going to be worth more money in the future,” Uskali said.

President Trump announced Sunday night on his Truth Social site that the government would stop minting the one-cent coin to cut costs.

Why will the U.S. stop producing pennies?

President Donald Trump called on the Treasury Department to stop producing new pennies in February.

In a Truth Social post announcing the directive, Trump cited the cost of minting a penny, which exceeds the coin’s value.

“For far too long the United States has minted pennies which literally cost us more than 2 cents,” the post reads. “This is so wasteful! I have instructed my Secretary of the US Treasury to stop producing new pennies.”

In its 2024 annual report, the U.S. Mint said that producing each penny cost 3.69 cents last year. Notably, the cost of minting nickels also exceeded the coin’s face value, at 13.78 cents each.

Last month, NBC News reported that the Treasury Department made its final order of blank pennies. A Treasury Department spokesperson told NBC News that the U.S. Mint will continue producing pennies with the current inventory of penny blanks.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says the U.S. Treasury is investigating ways to lower the costs of producing nickels as the penny may be phased out.