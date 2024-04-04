Charges filed against man who allegedly threatened N.Y. AG, civil fraud case judge

New York state police filed charges against a man whom they allege sent threatening messages to Judge Arthur Engoron and New York Attorney General Letitia James, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told NBC News.

Engoron presided over former President Donald Trump's civil fraud trial, in which Trump and executives at his company were hit with a more than $464 million fraud judgment. James brought the fraud case.

Tyler Vogel, 26, of Lancaster, New York, faces a felony charge for allegedly making a terroristic threat against James after finding her information online and threatening her with death or injury if she did not drop her case against Trump, the source said.

Vogel faces a separate felony charge for allegedly making a terroristic threat for sending a message to Engoron, the person said. He was also hit with two counts of aggravated harassment in the second degree, which is a misdemeanor, for those threats.

In his message to Engoron, Vogel allegedly said that he would go after the judge if Trump were to be jailed or his properties seized as part of the case. The New York man also called Engoron's actions un-American and said that Trump was innocent, the source alleged.

It is unclear when Vogel's next day in court will take place or whether he has entered a plea.

Neither Engoron's nor James' offices immediately responded to NBC News' requests for comment Wednesday night.

Engoron and James have faced repeated threats for their work on the Trump civil fraud case. NBC News previously reported that Engoron was sent an envelope containing white powder in February, triggering an emergency response at his New York City courthouse. Engoron was not exposed to the substance.

In January, police responded to a bomb threat at Engoron's home. James has also said that people have threatened her life.

The former president has repeatedly bashed Engoron and James and slammed the multimillion judgment against him.

Trump posted a $175 million bond on Monday after the bond amount was reduced. He was initially liable for $454 million.

