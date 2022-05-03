Chaplin, Conn. Homicide Suspect Arrested in New Hampshire

The suspect in a homicide in Chaplin over the weekend has been found in New Hampshire and was arrested.

Connecticut State Police said 46-year-old Matthew Candler was found at the Seabrook Inn in Seabrook, New Hampshire. He was taken into custody by Seabrook Police Department on the strength of an extraditable felony warrant out of Connecticut.

Candler is the suspect in a homicide that happened in Chaplin on Sunday.

Troopers were called to Miller Road around 6:10 a.m. after getting a report of an assault with life-threatening injuries. When state police arrived, they said they found a man who had died.

The victim was been identified as 51-year-old Jeffrey Rawson, of Chaplin.

On Monday, Connecticut State Police said they found Candler's vehicle in Salisbury, Massachusetts. One day later, troopers said Candler was arrested.

Authorities have not release details about what charges Candler will be facing.

