Centenarian Who Went Viral for Dancing With the Obamas Has Died at 113

A centenarian who went viral for dancing with the Obamas six years ago passed away Monday. She was 113 years old.

In 2016, President Barack Obama awarded Virginia McLaurin a service medal for her volunteer work. At the White House, she gave the president and first lady hugs and danced with them, video of which garnered national attention.

McLaurin lived much of her life in the District, where she had a long history of volunteer work, including as a foster grandparent and at Roots Public Charter School.

Nine years ago, she was honored by the former D.C. Mayor Vincent Gray for her contributions to the District.