Ahmaud Arbery

Celebrities Express Outrage Over Shooting Death of Georgia Black Jogger Ahmaud Arbery

"We’re literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERYTIME we step foot outside the comfort of our homes!" James wrote. ""Can’t even go for a damn jog man!"

Lebron James, Gabrielle Union and Viola Davis have all spoken out against the shooting and killing of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.
Getty Images

Celebrities, including Lebron James have been speaking out over the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who was shot to death while jogging in Georgia in February, according to NBC News.com.

Arbery, 25, was chased and gunned down by two white men, who said they believed he was a burglar, while jogging through Brunswick, Georgia on Feb. 23. Police have identified the two men who chased him as Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34. Neither has been arrested or charged, and the investigation is ongoing.

View this post on Instagram

Ahmaud Arbery. Went for a jog. Chased down. Hunted. Murdered. Its been months and his killers walk free. I dont want to beg, plead, reason, cry, or scream for you to see us as worthy of our breath. If you need to be cajoled into empathy, you are not who you think you are. I don't want to wonder if you see our humanity. What do you see when you cast your eyes on us? We are worthy of peace, joy, grace, compassion, and every damn protection we are afforded by existing. We shot past sick and tired a long time ago. May God hold Ahmaud Arbery's family and loved ones up to the light of goodness and hold them there. We keep fighting. We will not stop. There will be justice. #ahmaudarbery #justiceforahmaudarbery

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

"I’m sorry Ahmaud (Rest In Paradise) and my prayers and blessings sent to the heavens above to your family," James wrote alongside a picture of Arbery. "#StayWoke. #ProfiledCauseWeAreSimplyBlack."

Arbery's family attorneys have also released a video that appears to show the fatal shooting of Arbery and are calling for authorities to arrest the McMichaels.

For the full story read NBC News.com.

This article tagged under:

Ahmaud ArberyLeBron JamesViola Davis
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports Health
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us