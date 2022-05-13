CDC Lists 6 Connecticut Counties in High COVID-19 Category

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has now listed six of Connecticut’s eight counties as being in the high level for COVID-19, according to the state Department of Public Health.

Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, Tolland and Windham counties are in the high category. Only Fairfield and New London counties are listed in the medium category.

Last week, Hartford, Middlesex and New Haven counties were listed in the high category and Fairfield, Litchfield, New London, Tolland and Windham counties were listed in the medium category.

The Department of Public Health urges residents living in the high category areas - Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, Tolland and Windham counties - to wear a mask indoors in public, stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms.

Health officials said additional precautions might be needed for residents who are at high risk for severe illness.

“This latest update comes as no surprise considering the trajectory that this latest omicron sub-variant is taking,” Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani said in a statement. “And I cannot stress enough that the tools to combat this virus are in place and easily accessible."

She said they include vaccines, first and second boosters, Test to Treat locations, therapeutics, self-tests and state-supported testing.

On Friday, staffing shortages due to COVID-19 led to the closing of Platt Technical High School in Milford for the day.

Hamden High School is also closed Friday because of staff absences. The chief operating officer for Hamden Public Schools said there are several factors contributing to Hamden High School staff shortage, including COVID-19, personal days and other reasons.

Residents in Fairfield and New London counties who are at high risk for severe illness should talk to their health care providers about when they need to wear a mask and take other precautions, the department said, and residents should also stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms.

Connecticut Counties in the High/Orange Category

Hartford County

Litchfield County

Middlesex County

New Haven County

Tolland County

Windham County

Connecticut Counties in the Medium/Yellow Category

Fairfield County

New London

The COVID-19 Community Levels focus on preventing hospitals and health care systems from being overwhelmed and directing prevention efforts toward protecting people at high risk for severe illness, the state Department of Health said.