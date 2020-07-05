Catherine Zeta-Jones Is Coming Out With Her Own Goop-Inspired Lifestyle Brand

There's a new celebrity lifestyle brand to swoon over.

Catherine Zeta-Jones is diving deeper into the world of home goods, fashion, beauty and wellness. That's right, fans of the 50-year-old star will soon be able to shop her multitude of products.

According to the Daily Mail, the Welsh actress is building her Casa Zeta-Jones brand into something bigger and will debut its new goodies sometime this week. Like Gwyneth Paltrow's extremely successful Goop empire, the publication reports Zeta-Jones plans to sell makeup, kitchenware, coffee, vegan shoes and more under her lifestyle company.

The publication also pointed out that her line of vegan shoes has been described as being "made from the finest vegan leather," and will be priced in the $60 range. Moreover, her home goods collection will include traditional Welsh love spoons--something the actress reportedly enjoys giving out as a gift.

Friends of the actress say that she's hoping the project "will boost her profile and give her something to 'focus on' as her children get older," the outlet reported.

"Everything I have designed has truly been a passion project," Zeta-Jones said of her new collection, according to Daily Mail. "I wanted to take this passion a step further and create a brand that's beautiful and luxurious, while still being attainable."

At this time, the actress has yet to share any details of her lifestyle brand.

This isn't the star's first foray into home dcor, fashion and more. Zeta-Jones has released pajama sets, towels, blankets, candles and so many other items under the Casa Zeta-Jones name.

Her line has been sold on QVC, and it's unclear if her new collection of items will also be sold on the shopping network.

Back in 2018, Michael Douglas praised his wife over her acting career and lifestyle venture.

"She's branching out in a couple other areas. She's got a whole branding line of Casa Zeta-Jones and she's on QVC and she's an entrepreneur and I totally support her," the actor told E! News' Will Marfuggi at the time. "The acting roles, particularly for ladies at a certain age, become much more difficult. This is something where you can actually control your life so she really enjoys it."