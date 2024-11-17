Multiple E. coli infections over 18 states, 1 death linked to organic carrots

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning of a deadly E. coli outbreak linked to carrots.

A total of 39 people have been infected with E. coli in over 18 states.

Nearly 15 people have been hospitalized and one person died, according to the CDC.

Officials said organic whole and baby carrots sold by Grimmway Farms are linked to the outbreak.

Grimmway Farms recalled the implicated carrots. Multiple brands and sizes of bagged organic whole and baby carrots were recalled.

Illnesses have been reported in Washington, Oregon, California, Wyoming, Colorado, Texas, Minesota, Missouri, Arkansas, Michigan, Ohio, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

The company issued a voluntary recall of the following products:

Baby Organic Carrots

Best-if-used-by dates ranging from 9/11/2024 to 11/12/2024

Brands: 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments, Full Circle, Good & Gather, GreenWise, Grimmway Farms, Marketside, Nature's Promise, O-Organic, President's Choice, Raley's, Simple Truth, Sprouts, Trader Joe's, Wegmans, Wholesome Pantry.

Whole Organic Carrots

Were available for purchase in stores approximately from 8/14/2024 through 10/23/2024

No best-if-used-by-dates are on the bags of organic whole carrots.

Brands: 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments, Full Circle, Good & Gather, GreenWise, Marketside, Nature's Promise, O-Organic, President's Choice, Simple Truth, Trader Joe's, Wegmans, Wholesome Pantry

According to the CDC, most people infected experience “severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting.” The symptoms usually start about three or four days after consumption.

Consumers with questions or products in their possession may contact our customer services desk at 1-800-301-3101, M-F, 8 am – 8 pm ET, and November 16-17, 8 am – 8 pm ET, or visit www.grimmway.com.