Car With Child Inside Stolen From Greenwich, Conn.: Police

Police are investigating after a car with a child inside was stolen out of Greenwich, officials said.

Authorities said a BMW was stolen in the area of 1340 East Putnam Ave. at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Several officers responded to the scene shortly after. The car was found with the child still inside a short distance away, in the area of 1700 East Putnam Ave.

The child was unharmed and has since been reunited with their family, according to officials.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police are looking for the person accused of stealing the car. He's believed to be wearing a green jacket and was last seen getting into a black sedan heading towards Stamford.

"We continue to remind and urge residents not to leave their keys or fobs in their vehicles. This is the second incident this year where a vehicle was stolen that was left unlocked, with a child and keys within. Thankfully, the children were not physically harmed in either incident," police said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-622-8004 or by email at TIPS@greenwichct.org.