Man in Custody After Suspicious Vehicle Investigation at Supreme Court: Capitol Police

U.S. Capitol Police have a man in custody after a suspicious vehicle was investigated outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday morning, a day after the court reconvened for a new session.

A law enforcement team pulled a man from an SUV after Capitol Police said they were trying to talk to the driver, police said.

"Everyone is safe," U.S. Capitol Police said.

People are asked to stay away from First Street NE near the building, Capitol Police said.

Police didn't immediately say why the vehicle is considered suspicious or what charges the man could face.

The court term that began Monday will include a number of hotly debated issues, including abortion, gun rights and taxpayer funding of religious schools.

Capitol Police are on high alert after supporters of former President Donald Trump breached the Capitol on Jan. 6, plus several other high-profile incidents near federal buildings this year.

In April, a U.S. Capitol Police officer died and another was badly injured when a man rammed a car into them at a barricade outside the Capitol. The suspect was fatally shot.

In August, a man drove a pickup truck onto a sidewalk outside the Library of Congress and claimed he had explosives, leading law enforcement to evacuate government buildings and nearby homes as they negotiated with the man.

That suspect was set to appear in court in D.C. on Tuesday.

