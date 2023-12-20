Connecticut

Cannabis sales and gaming are allowed on Christmas and New Year's Day in CT, but alcohol is not

NBC 5 News

Sales of liquor are not allowed at several places on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day in the state, but cannabis sales and gaming are not affected, according to the Department of Consumer Protection.

Package stores must remain closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day and grocery stores cannot sell beer on the two holidays.

Manufacturer permits are also prohibited from selling liquor to go on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.

However, permitted businesses that serve food are allowed to sell alcohol ro be consumed on the premises on Christmas Day.

Normal hours remain the same, but premises may stay open an extra hour on New Year’s Eve, until 3 a.m. on New Year’s Day, according to the Department of Consumer Protection.

The Department of Consumer Protection warns that local zoning rules may create stricter limits for both off- and on-premise sales.

“Every year we remind consumers and businesses that, due to Connecticut law, hours for some liquor permittees change during the holidays. If you choose to consume alcohol with your holiday celebrations, be sure to make those purchases ahead of time, and, of course, please drink responsibly,” Consumer Protection Commissioner Bryan T. Cafferelli said in a statement.

“And, because we regulate many things you may be wondering about, Connecticut Law does not prohibit the sale of cannabis, or limit your ability to place wagers during the holidays. No matter how you choose to spend the holidays, please know your limit, arrange designated drivers and be respectful of the establishments and communities where you celebrate,” he added.

Anyone with concerns or complaints about a liquor permittee in the State of Connecticut is encouraged to contact DCP’s Liquor Control Division via email at dcp.liquorcontrol@ct.gov, or at (860) 713-6210.

This article tagged under:

Connecticut
