Pennsylvania

Candy Giant Fined Thousands After Workers Fell Into Chocolate Vat at M&M/Mars Factory

Mars Wrigley has been fined nearly $15,000 for allowing unauthorized, untrained workers to maintain tanks at a central Pennsylvania facility.

By The Associated Press

tlmd_m_m_curiosas_470_265

Federal workplace safety authorities have fined a central Pennsylvania confectionary factory more than $14,500 following an accident last year in which two workers fell into a vat of chocolate.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Mars Wrigley in the June accident at the Elizabethtown M&M/Mars factory, saying the workers were not authorized to work in the tanks and weren't trained on the proper safety procedures for the equipment.

Officials said two workers employed by an outside contracting firm fell into the partially filled chocolate tank while doing maintenance work. Emergency responders were able to free the pair by cutting a hole in the bottom of the tank, officials said. Both were taken to hospitals, one by helicopter.

A company representative told reporters last week that the safety of workers and outside contractors “is a top priority for our business.”

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"As always, we appreciate OSHA’s collaborative approach to working with us to conduct the after-action review,“ the representative said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Pennsylvania
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us