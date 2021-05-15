Cancer Patient

Cancer Patients Often Charged Exorbitant Fees for Parking

Parking at some prestigious cancer centers can run into hundreds of dollars. The overlooked cost is finally drawing scrutiny from hospital administrators

a man pushes a wheelchair towards Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, Illinois.
Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images

For cancer patients, the road from diagnosis to survivorship feels like a never-ending parade of medical appointments: surgeries, blood work, chemotherapy, radiation treatments, scans. The routine is time-consuming and costly. So, when hospitals charge patients double-digit parking fees, patients often leave the garage demoralized.

Iram Leon vividly remembers the first time he went for a follow-up MRI appointment at Dell Seton Medical Center in Austin, Texas, after he had been treated at another hospital for a brain tumor.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The medical news was good: His stage 2 tumor was stable. The financial news was not. When he sat down at the receptionist’s desk to check out, Leon was confronted by a bold, red-lettered sign on the back of her computer that read: “WE DO NOT VALIDATE PARKING.”

U.S. & World

Israel May 14

Israeli Strike on Gaza Kills 10, Unrest Spreads to West Bank

Washington D.C. 7 hours ago

Let's Face It: Washington Adjusts to New Mask Guidance

Below that all-caps statement was a list of parking rates, starting with $2 for a 30-minute visit and maxing out at $28 a day. Lose your ticket? Then you could pay $27 for an hour.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Cancer PatientCancercancer treatmentparking
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us