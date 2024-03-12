History repeats itself? NJ gas station closed again after drivers stall out

For the second time this winter, drivers were left stranded after fueling up at a Camden, New Jersey, gas station that already once had water in gas lines.

The Conoco gas station along Admiral Wilson Boulevard was shut down Monday, March 11, due to possible contamination in the fuel they were selling.

More than a dozen cars, whose owners fueled up at that specific gas station over the weekend, had problems and broke down Sunday.

“I drove off about a mile down the road -- the car died, I pulled over," driver Ken Vong said. "Started talking to all the people that were there -- everybody got gas from here."

Another driver said they just got their car three days earlier before it broke down.

The cars had to be towed away.

This is the same gas station that in January 2024 faced the similar problems after floodwater got into gas tanks during heavy precipitation.

In January, it was discovered that 58% of the fuel they were selling was contaminated with water. After that, the station had to go through a series of state and local inspections to be able to reopen.

After heavy rain on Saturday, more water could have reached the gasoline line. However, more testing is needed to determine if that was the case.

Investigators put plastic locks on the fuel pumps as they conducted an investigation Monday. The owners of the establishment did not want to offer details.

County officials told NBC10 that they could face fines and even complete closure of the facility if past problems are not corrected and the state can't pass city and state inspections.

