Cellphone records indicate Betsy Arakawa, wife of actor Gene Hackman, was alive a day after her estimated time of death, a New Mexico sheriff's official said Monday.

Her phone records indicate Arakawa made three calls to Cloudberry, a private medical clinic, on the morning of Feb. 12, and may have missed a return call in the afternoon, Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Denise Womack Avila said in response to an NBC News inquiry.

New Mexico's Office of the Medical Investigator estimated that Arakawa died Feb. 11, seven days before Hackman is believed to have died — Feb. 18.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The bodies of Arakawa and Hackman were found at their Santa Fe, New Mexico, home by maintenance workers on Feb. 26. One of their three dogs was also discovered dead.

Arakawa was 65 when she died. Hackman was 95.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Avila said in a statement that the sheriff’s office did not previously determine an estimated time of death for Arakawa, but acknowledged it did say her last known activity was Feb. 11. She said the office also noted previously that the investigation into the couple’s deaths was ongoing and would consider forthcoming cellphone records once obtained.

Cloudberry and its leadership did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday. The state Office of the Medical Investigator responded but declined to comment.

Arakawa’s cause of death, as determined by the medical investigator's office, is rare: hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, which spreads to humans only by contact with rodents or their urine and droppings, and can lead to shortness of breath, fatigue and, ultimately, death.

Hackman's cause of death was hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, with Alzheimer’s disease being a significant contributing factor, the medical investigator's office said earlier this month.

On Saturday, the Daily Mail published a story in which Cloudberry's leader, Dr. Josiah Child, said Arakawa had called the clinic on Feb. 12. Arakawa previously made an appointment regarding respiratory issues for that date, but canceled because she wasn't feeling well, Child told the publication.

She initially reached out to Cloudberry to get a heart scan for Hackman, Child told the Daily Mail.

Cloudberry touts "personalized concierge medicine" on its website. Child is a former emergency room leader who now focuses on one-on-one patient care and managing the aging process, according to his biography.

On Monday, a New Mexico district judge temporarily blocked state and local investigators probing Arakawa's and Hackman's deaths from releasing imagery of their bodies, the interior of the home they shared or any dead animals on the property.

The ruling by Judge Matthew J. Wilson was in response to a request from a personal representative of the couple's estates. Another hearing on the request is scheduled for March 31.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: