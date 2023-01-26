Attention cheese lovers - there's a new job listing you're going to want to know about, but there's a nightmarish catch.

Sleep Junkie has put out a call looking for "dairy dreamers" to test out a European sleep theory and eat different cheeses before bedtime -- and get paid $1,000.

The only catch is: you'll need to be OK with the possibility of nightmares during your sleep.

The theory the company hopes to test is one that eating cheese before bed gives you nightmares. Is it true and do different cheeses have more of an effect than others?

So, they're hiring five so-called "dairy dreamers" to be official cheese testers before bed and document how it impacts their sleep quality. Those selected will be required to try from a provided list of cheeses each week, log their sleep quality via a sleep tracker and give a written evaluation of their sleep and energy levels throughout that week.

The study is expected to kick off in March and continue for three months, with those who complete it getting $1,000 at the end.

Cheeses will include various types like blue, hard, soft-ripened and processed - but it will also feature vegan and lactose-free options. There will be a one-week break between each cheese swap.

Candidates will need to be 21 years old, own a smartwatch or fitness tracker that tracks sleep and have a "consistent sleep schedule." They'll also need to be able to sleep alone during the trial period. Those with any sleep issues or dairy or lactose intolerances should not apply, according to the company.

Think you're up for the challenge?

Details on how to apply can be found here.