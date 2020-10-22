California

California Court Says Uber, Lyft Drivers Are Employees

Lyft said it is considering appealing to the California Supreme Court

Lyft and Uber logo
NBC 7

A California appeals court on Thursday upheld an order requiring Uber and Lyft to treat their California drivers as employees instead of independent contractors, less than two weeks before voters will be asked to exempt the ride-hailing giants from the state's gig economy law.

The decision won't have any immediate impact because it doesn't take effect for at least 30 days, well after the Nov. 3 vote on Proposition 22.

Uber and Lyft and DoorDash, who heavily bankrolled the measure, had appealed an August preliminary injunction by a San Francisco judge. But the appellate ruling found “no legal error" and allowed it to stand.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 20 hours ago

Trump, Biden Go After Each Other on Coronavirus, Taxes

amy coney barrett Oct 22

GOP-led Senate Panel Advances Barrett Nomination Despite Dems' Boycott

“We conclude that the injunction was properly issued in accordance with enduring principles of equity,” the 74-page ruling said. “It is broad in scope, no doubt, but so too is the scale of the alleged violations."

Uber and Lyft issued statements noting that the ruling doesn't take immediate affect and urging voters to approve Prop. 22. Lyft also said it also is considering appealing to the California Supreme Court.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

CaliforniaUberLyftrideshare
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us