Ex-UFC fighter Cain Velasquez sentenced to 5 years in prison for 2022 shooting

Former UFC fighter Cain Velasquez was sentenced to five years in prison Monday for a California shooting that took place in 2022.

The sentence comes after Velasquez pleaded no contest to attempted murder and other charges in connection with the shooting, saying he was targeting a man who had molested one of his relatives when he ended up shooting that man's stepfather.

Velasquez's lawyer, Renee Hessling, asked the judge to release him on probation but now expects Velasquez will ultimately serve a year in prison after getting credit for time served in jail and in-home confinement.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"I believe that, in some ways, justice was served today despite feeling disappointed that he is back in custody," Hessling said.

Velasquez was calm and didn’t show much emotion as he was sentenced. No cameras were allowed inside the courtroom, which was packed with supporters of both the former UFC star and his victims.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

In February 2022, Velasquez chased and shot at a vehicle carrying Harry Goularte and Goularte's mother and stepfather. Velasquez believes Goularte molested one of the former fighter's young family members. Goularte's stepfather was ultimately hit by the gunfire.

The three victims spoke before sentencing, describing the fear they felt during the 11-mile high-speed chase and shooting. The stepfather, who was hit twice, said he doesn’t have full use of his right arm anymore.

Cain's wife and daughter also spoke before the judge handed down the sentence.

The Santa Clara County district attorney had recommended Velasquez be sentenced to 30 years to life, saying he tried to kill all three people in the other vehicle. They also argued that portraying Velasquez as some sort of vigilante hero is troubling and inaccurate.

Goularte's mother, Patricia Bender, also spoke after the sentencing.

"The sentence is extremely disappointing," she said. "It’s based on an alleged allegation that has no basis. It is unfounded. We are looking for the opportunity in Harry’s case to prove that."

The defense said Velasquez admits what he did was wrong but argued his family was destroyed by the alleged molester and has said he was concerned that man was going to return to the daycare in San Martin where Cain claims that sexual assault happened.

Ultimately, the judge said this is a unique case and could not be heard in a vacuum, noting the circumstances around it had to be taken into account.

"I do think that the court made a good decision today, one that takes into consideration all of the complexities of this case, the context about why this happened, and also takes into consideration who all of us know Mr. Velasquez to be, which is fundamentally a good man and a good father," Hessling said.