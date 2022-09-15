Busloads of Migrants Dropped Off Near Vice President's DC Home

Busloads of migrants to the United States were dropped off early Thursday near Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence at the U.S. Naval Observatory.

The migrants — seen carrying blankets, pillows and plastic bags and being aided by volunteer groups — were sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in protest of immigration policies, he said.

“VP Harris claims our border is ‘secure’ & denies the crisis. We’re sending migrants to her backyard to call on the Biden Administration to do its job & secure the border,” Abbott said in a tweet.

Harris’ office did not immediately release a public comment.

Men, women and children who arrived before 7 a.m. didn’t know what was happening, said Tatiana Laborde, managing director of the humanitarian nonprofit SAMU First Response.

“They knew they were on a bus in Texas and they knew that organizations were coming here to receive them — as we have been, in collaboration with other local organizations, since day one — but they were not expecting to be left in this residential area for an even-stronger political statement,” she said.

Thousands of migrants, many of whom are seeking asylum in the U.S., have arrived in D.C. on buses from Texas and Arizona since April. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public emergency in the District last week to provide services to migrants.

Busloads of migrants have primarily arrived at Union Station. Aid groups and volunteers outside the Naval Observatory, located on Massachusetts Avenue NW, said they were ready at about 5:30 a.m. to help migrants at the train station. Then they learned of a “last-minute change” to drop people off near Harris’ home instead, Laborde said.

People at the Naval Observatory said the Secret Service seemed caught off guard. They helped people get from near the entrance to the property to the other side of the street.

Aid groups were working to get 101 people needed food, clothing, hygiene kits and transportation, Laborde said.

The arrival of migrants to the Naval Observatory came hours after the unannounced arrival of migrants on the Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard. A representative from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' office told NBC Boston that the planes came from his state.

Local officials opened emergency shelters after what Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts called a “cruel stunt” by DeSantis.

For a second time, the Department of Defense has denied D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's request for the National Guard to help with the influx of migrants in the District.

In remarks last week, D.C.’s mayor called on the Biden administration and Congress to take responsibility for thousands of asylum seekers entering the U.S.

“What we need in this country is we need the Congress to do its job and fix the immigration system. We have millions of people living in this country who don’t have the means to take care of themselves and have a secure life, and we need a pathway to citizenship for them,” she said.