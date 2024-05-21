Charter bus heading from Boston to New York crashes off Interstate 91 in Connecticut

One person was injured when a charter bus crashed off of Interstate 91 South in New Haven on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters said the charter bus was traveling from Boston to New York City when it went off of the highway and into the marsh.

At the time of the crash, 33 people were reportedly on board the bus and everyone was able to get off of the bus on their own.

One person was transported to the hospital to be treated for a minor injury, according to fire officials.

The right shoulder on the southbound side of the highway is currently closed between exits 9 and 8.

The right lane was previously closed, but has since reopened.

A transit bus was brought in to bring the passengers to the Union Avenue train station so they can be put onto a new bus.