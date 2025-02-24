NCAA Basketball

Bus carrying IU Indy men's basketball team bursts into flames on highway

The IU Indy Athletics Department said the bus had a mechanical issue. No one was injured.

By Minyvonne Burke | NBC News

IU Indy team bus after catching fire
IU-Indianapolis

The bus carrying the Indiana University Indianapolis men's basketball team burst into flames on the highway as it returned from a game in northern Kentucky. No one was injured.

The fire on the IU Indy bus was reported around 4:30 p.m. Sunday near Lawrenceburg, Indiana, NBC affiliate WTHR of Indianapolis reported. Video and photos posted on Instagram by Jaguars guard Paul Zilinskas showed the charred bus on the side of the highway.

IU-Indianapolis team bus
A bus carrying the IU-Indianapolis men's basketball team caught fire Sunday in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. (IU-Indianapolis)

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The school's athletics department said the bus had a mechanical issue.

"All members of the team and staff evacuated the bus without injury," the statement read.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Another bus was sent to pick up the team and staff.

The incident happened following the team's 71-67 loss to Northern Kentucky University.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

NCAA Basketball
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us