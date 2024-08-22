Eagles

WATCH: Fans boo as Bruce Springsteen sings about the Giants during Philly concert

Philly fans did what they do best when Bruce Springsteen referenced the New York Giants during his concert at Citizens Bank Park. They booed. Loudly

Bruce Springsteen made his triumphant return to Philly Wednesday night, performing the first of two shows at Citizens Bank Park, with the second scheduled for Friday, Aug. 23.

“The Boss” and the E Street Band were supposed to perform in Philly more than a year ago but the shows were postponed due to Springsteen suffering health problems.

Excited fans flocked to see the 74-year-old music legend perform on Wednesday and posted plenty of clips from the concert on social media. One of those clips was a slightly awkward but funny moment that was posted by NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark.

Springsteen, a New Jersey native, performed the title track from his album “Wrecking Ball.” The song includes lyrics referencing the New York Giants and Meadowlands Arena, where the Giants played from 1976 until 2010.   

“Now, my home’s here in these Meadowlands. Where mosquitoes grow big as airplanes. Here where the blood is spilled. The arena’s filled and Giants played their games,” Springsteen sang.

Naturally, Philly sports fans attending the concert did what they do best whenever they hear a rival team mentioned. They booed. Loudly. Springsteen smiled and asked “Eagles?” as the boos quickly turned to cheers. He then laughed and continued performing.

No harm no foul Bruce. But you'd better sing "Streets of Philadelphia" the next time you perform in New York or Dallas. It's only fair.

Eagles
