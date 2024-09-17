Many dog owners may understand it takes extra effort — and vigilance — to prevent their fur-baby from grabbing food scraps from tables or countertops.

But one Cane Corso in California turned out to have quite the appetite for unusual and inedible things.

Socks, rocks and a toy were found inside the stomach of Brooklyn when the 8-year-old Cane Corso arrived at the Ventura County Animal Services.

As the doctors were concerned about Brooklyn's emaciation, they took an X-ray image and learned eight socks, several rocks and a toy the dog had somehow swallowed were preventing her from absorbing nutrients from food.

“Although it's unclear why she consumed these items, we are excited to share the 3-hour surgery to remove these items went well,” the Ventura County Animal Services said. “While under anesthesia Brooklyn also had an ulcer repaired and was spayed.”

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Within just days after the surgery, Brooklyn gained nearly 4 pounds.

Brooklyn is now recovering at the West Coast Cane Corso Rescue in Northern California as the nonprofit provides ongoing care and treatment, preparing for her eventual adoption.