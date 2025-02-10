Brittany Mahomes' Super Bowl look included a $73,000 diamond necklace

Originally appeared on E! Online

Brittany Mahomes doesn’t skimp on her accessories.

As Patrick Mahomes’ wife supported the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback in Super Bowl LIX, she sported a very pricey piece of jewelry.

Indeed, Mahomes — who was joined by kids Sterling, 3, and Bronze, 2, on the Caesars Superdome field and also shares newborn Golden with Patrick Mahomes — wore a VRAI Mixed Shaped Double Strand Tennis necklace, which includes several distinctive shapes of diamonds and is valued at $73,000, per the retailer’s website.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The extravagant piece of jewelry was originally designed for the 2024 Met Gala, per VRAI, and includes marquise, hexagone, lozenge, round, baguette, and princess-shaped diamonds. To top off her look, Brittany also wore a custom Raquelle Pedraza all-white ensemble — complete with a corset top and cropped denim jacket. The 29-year-old’s pants extended the color palette, but included a nod to the Chiefs on the right leg.

But while Brittany Mahomes' look was certainly a win, Patrick Mahomes’ evening did not go to plan. Although the Chiefs were vying for a historic three-peat after winning the Super Bowl title in 2023 and 2024, they were bested by the Philadelphia Eagles 22-40.

READ Super Bowl 2025: Brittany Mahomes & Kids Support Patrick Mahomes

From kickoff, the Eagles began running the scoreboard with a 24 point lead at halftime. And while the Chiefs managed to score late into the third quarter, the Eagles continued to play a phenomenal game with quarterback Jalen Hurts earning MVP.

Indeed, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce deemed the team’s near-shut out loss the worst their worst game of the season, telling reporters after the game, “We haven’t played that bad all year.”

Later, Patrick Mahomes also shared his thoughts following the team’s devastating loss.

“Appreciate all the love and support from #ChiefsKingdom,” Patrick Mahomes wrote on X Feb. 9. “I let y’all down today. I’ll always continue to work and try and learn and be better for it. Want to give thanks to God for every opportunity he has given me. We will be back.”